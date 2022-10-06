U.S. delivers angry rebuke of massive OPEC+ production cut — and it could backfire for Saudi Arabia

Energy analysts believe the deep production cuts could yet backfire for OPEC kingpin and U.S. ally Saudi Arabia.

The White House angrily pushed back at OPEC+ after the oil producer group announced its largest supply cut since 2020, lashing out at what President Joe Biden's administration described as a "shortsighted" decision that came despite U.S. pressure to pump more to help the global economy.

Energy analysts believe the deep production cuts could yet backfire for OPEC kingpin and U.S. ally Saudi Arabia, particularly as Biden hinted Congress would soon seek to rein in the Middle East-dominated group's influence over energy prices.

OPEC and non-OPEC allies, a group often referred to as OPEC+, agreed on Wednesday to reduce oil production by 2 million barrels per day from November. The move is designed to spur a recovery in oil prices, which had fallen to roughly $80 a barrel from more than $120 in early June.

International benchmark Brent crude futures traded at $93.53 a barrel during Thursday morning deals in London, up around 0.2%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures, meanwhile, stood at $87.83, almost 0.1% higher.

The U.S. had repeatedly called on the energy alliance, which includes Russia, to pump more to lower fuel prices ahead of midterm elections next month.

In a statement, the White House said Biden was "disappointed by the shortsighted decision by OPEC+ to cut production quotas while the global economy is dealing with the continued negative impact of Putin's invasion of Ukraine."

It added that Biden had directed the Department of Energy to release another 10 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve next month.

"In light of today's action, the Biden Administration will also consult with Congress on additional tools and authorities to reduce OPEC's control over energy prices," the White House said.