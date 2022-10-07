DOJ suspects Trump still has classified documents he removed from White House, even after FBI Mar-a-Lago raid

Former U.S. President Donald Trump throws caps as he attends a rally in Warren, Michigan, U.S., October 1, 2022.

The Justice Department suspects that ex-President Donald Trump might still have classified documents that he removed from the White House when he left office in January 2021, people familiar with the matter told NBC News.

The DOJ's head of counterintelligence matters, Jay Bratt, recently told Trump's attorneys that the department believed he had not turned over all the government documents he took when he left office, classified or not, NBC reported.

The news, first reported by The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, comes two months after FBI agents empowered by a search warrant raided Trump's residence in Florida and seized thousands of government documents. More than 100 of the records were marked classified.

It also comes days after the acting Archivist of the United States Debra Steidel Wall, in a letter to the House Oversight and Reform Committee, said that the National Archives and Records Administration still has not recovered Trump White House staff records that are contained on non-official electronic accounts they used during his presidency.

NARA found more than 150 documents marked classified in boxes of records that Trump turned over to the agency from Mar-a-Lago in January.

The DOJ and a spokeswoman for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC on Friday.

The Aug. 8 raid at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach was part of an ongoing criminal investigation of Trump for the removal of government records when he left office, and potential obstruction of justice in not returning those documents as federal authorities sought their return.

By law, such records are the property of the U.S. government.