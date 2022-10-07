More than $100 million worth of Binance's BNB token stolen in another major crypto hack

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance suspended its blockchain network Friday after hackers made off with more than $100 million worth of its BNB token.

Binance said a cross-chain bridge linking with its Binance Smart Chain (BSC) was targeted, enabling hackers to move BNB tokens off the network. So-called cross-chain bridges are tools that allow the transfer of tokens from one blockchain to another.

The company said it had worked with transaction validators to pause creation of new blocks on BSC, suspending all transaction processing while a team of developers investigates the breach.

"An exploit on a cross-chain bridge, BSC Token Hub, resulted in extra BNB. We have asked all validators to temporarily suspend BSC," Changpeng Zhao, Binance's CEO, said in a tweet Friday.