Postal workers in the UK, striking over pay and working conditions, agree crunch talks with Royal Mail bosses

LONDON - August 26, 2022: CWU general secretary Dave Ward (in grey suit jacket) visits the picket line in Whitechapel on August 26, 2022. Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) voted in favour of strike action by 97.6 per cent in the ballot, in the biggest strike of the summer so far.

LONDON — Leaders of the trade union representing striking postal workers in the U.K. will meet with Royal Mail bosses on Monday for crunch talks, as the company seeks to avert more disruptive shutdowns over the coming months.

In a letter on Friday to postal branches across the country, seen by CNBC, the CWU (Communication Workers' Union) said it had agreed to meet with Royal Mail on Monday to "try and find a way forward in our national disputes."

"Although we welcome this development, given how bitter these disputes have become, it is important that we do not raise any expectations that this meeting will be fruitful," CWU General Secretary Dave Ward and Acting Deputy Andy Furey told members in Friday's letter.

"The reality is there remains huge differences over the company's unilateral change programme and Royal Mail's unacceptable actions and behaviours have led to unprecedented levels of mistrust."

Without a resolution, Britain faces 19 more days of strike action from around 115,000 postal workers in the runup to the festive period, including over Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The widespread walkouts of around 115,000 workers are organized for Oct. 13, 20, 25 and Nov. 28, or "Cyber Monday."

Various smaller divisions of Royal Mail workers will strike on an assortment of other dates, and CWU General Secretary said last week that the scale of the strikes demonstrates "the level of anger" felt by the union's members about their treatment by Royal Mail executives.