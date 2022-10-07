Pro Picks: Watch all of Friday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 600 points Friday following the September jobs report, as it fed into investors' concern that the Fed will hike interest rates 0.75 of a percentage point for a fourth straight time. The pros discussed AMD shares, which closed down 13.9% Friday after hitting a 52-week low intraday. The semiconductor company warned Thursday that third-quarter results will be well below its initial forecast. Jim Cramer talked Meta , which also hit a 52-week low Friday despite Citi reiterating this social media company as a buy . Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal said he is debating selling his CVS stock after a downgrade to its flagship medicare plan. Meta and AMD are currently held in Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio. Other stocks mentioned include Seagate and Goldman Sachs .