U.S. says Putin's nuclear threats risk 'Armageddon'; Ukraine recaptures over 190 square miles in a week

U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat of using tactical nuclear weapons is the biggest since the Cuban missile crisis, delivering his most blunt assessment yet about the prospect of nuclear war.

Putin has repeatedly warned the West that any attack on Russia could provoke a nuclear response.

It comes as Ukrainian forces reclaim dozens of settlements in the south of Ukraine, adding to a growing list of military setbacks for the Kremlin. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the country's forces have recaptured 500 square kilometers (193 square miles) in the Kherson region alone since the start of October.

Britain's Defense Ministry says more than half of Ukraine's fielded tank fleet could consist of captured Russian vehicles.