CNBC Investing Club

3 takeaways from our daily meeting: Stocks under pressure, buying JNJ, AMD’s ugly preannouncement

Krystal Hur@kryshur

More In Analysis

How to analyze an earnings report — Part 4: The ratios
CNBC Investing ClubHow to analyze an earnings report — Part 4: The ratios
Zev Fima2 hours ago
Constellation Brands CEO defends Corona beer maker's careful earnings guidance
CNBC Investing ClubConstellation Brands CEO defends Corona beer maker's careful earnings guidance
Kevin Stankiewicz
We're disappointed by AMD's Q3 revenue warning but still believe in the stock long term
CNBC Investing ClubWe're disappointed by AMD's Q3 revenue warning but still believe in the stock long term
Jeff Marks
Read More