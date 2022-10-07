Treasury yields inch higher as markets await unemployment data while Fed remains hawkish

The yield on U.S. Treasuries inched higher on Friday as markets awaited the release of labor market data, which could give indications about inflation and future Federal Reserve policy.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury was up 2 basis points to 3.8448% at around 3:45 a.m. ET. It has seen a volatile couple of weeks, falling below 3.6% briefly earlier in the week after surpassing the 4% mark last week.

The yield on the policy sensitive 2-year Treasury was at 4.2702%, up by 2 basis points.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.