Geopolitical tensions with the U.S. could 'supercharge' China's innovation, JPMorgan says

An employee works on the production line of semiconductor wafer at a factory of Jiangsu Azure Corporation Cuoda Group. China has stepped up investment into its chip industry in a bid to be self-reliant in crucial technology needed for electric vehicles, smartphones and more.

U.S.-China tensions have pushed Beijing to be more self-sufficient, and that could be a good thing for innovators in China, according to an investment specialist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

"One of the unintended consequences of this push and shove between the U.S. and China is that it has just underscored this determination in China to become self-sufficient in a whole variety of industries," Alexander Treves told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Thursday.

In the mid-1990s, Chinese companies were mostly mass market manufacturers of "commoditized goods," he added.

"Now, you've got genuine tech innovators," he said. "I think that the geopolitical tension you're talking about will just actually supercharge that — because China needs to do these things itself, and they will carry on with progress in that area."