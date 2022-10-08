Why Silicon Valley is so excited about awkward drawings done by artificial intelligence

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards Stable Diffusion's web interface, DreamStudio Screenshot/Stable Diffusion

Computer programs can now create never-before-seen images in seconds. Feed one of these programs some words, and it will usually spit out a picture that actually matches the description, no matter how bizarre. The pictures aren't perfect. They often feature hands with extra fingers or digits that bend and curve unnaturally. Image generators have issues with text, coming up with nonsensical signs or making up their own alphabet. But these image-generating programs — which look like toys today -- could be the start of a big wave in technology. Technologists call them generative models, or generative AI. "In the last three months, the words 'generative AI' went from, 'no one even discussed this' to the buzzword du jour," said David Beisel, a venture capitalist at NextView Ventures. In the past year, generative AI has gotten so much better that it's inspired people to leave their jobs, start new companies and dream about a future where artificial intelligence could power a new generation of tech giants. The field of artificial intelligence has been having a boom phase for the past half-decade or so, but most of those advancements have been related to making sense of existing data. AI models have quickly grown efficient enough to recognize whether there's a cat in a photo you just took on your phone and reliable enough to power results from a Google search engine billions of times per day. But generative AI models can produce something entirely new that wasn't there before — in other words, they're creating, not just analyzing. "The impressive part, even for me, is that it's able to compose new stuff," said Boris Dayma, creator of the Craiyon generative AI. "It's not just creating old images, it's new things that can be completely different to what it's seen before." Sequoia Capital — historically the most successful venture capital firm in the history of the industry, with early bets on companies like Apple and Google — says in a blog post on its website that "Generative AI has the potential to generate trillions of dollars of economic value." The VC firm predicts that generative AI could change every industry that requires humans to create original work, from gaming to advertising to law. In a twist, Sequoia also notes in the post that the message was partially written by GPT-3, a generative AI that produces text.

How generative AI works

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards Kif Leswing/Craiyon

Startups, cloud providers, and chip makers could thrive

Image generated by DALL-E with prompt: A cat on sitting on the moon, in the style of Pablo Picasso, detailed, stars Screenshot/OpenAI

Some investors are looking at generative AI as a potentially transformative platform shift, like the smartphone or the early days of the web. These kinds of shifts greatly expand the total addressable market of people who might be able to use the technology, moving from a few dedicated nerds to business professionals — and eventually everyone else. "It's not as though AI hadn't been around before this — and it wasn't like we hadn't had mobile before 2007," said Beisel, the seed investor. "But it's like this moment where it just kind of all comes together. That real people, like end-user consumers, can experiment and see something that's different than it was before." Cantrell sees generative machine learning as akin to an even more foundational technology: the database. Originally pioneered by companies like Oracle in the 1970s as a way to store and organize discrete bits of information in clearly delineated rows and columns — think of an enormous Excel spreadsheet, databases have been re-envisioned to store every type of data for every conceivable type of computing application from the web to mobile. "Machine learning is kind of like databases, where databases were a huge unlock for web apps. Almost every app you or I have ever used in our lives is on top of a database," Cantrell said. "Nobody cares how the database works, they just know how to use it." Michael Dempsey, managing partner at Compound VC, says moments where technologies previously limited to labs break into the mainstream are "very rare" and attract a lot of attention from venture investors, who like to make bets on fields that could be huge. Still, he warns that this moment in generative AI might end up being a "curiosity phase" closer to the peak of a hype cycle. And companies founded during this era could fail because they don't focus on specific uses that businesses or consumers would pay for. Others in the field believe that startups pioneering these technologies today could eventually challenge the software giants that currently dominate the artificial intelligence space, including Google , Facebook parent Meta and Microsoft , paving the way for the next generation of tech giants. "There's going to be a bunch of trillion-dollar companies — a whole generation of startups who are going to build on this new way of doing technologies," said Clement Delangue, the CEO of Hugging Face, a developer platform like GitHub that hosts pre-trained models, including those for Craiyon and Stable Diffusion. Its goal is to make AI technology easier for programmers to build on. Some of these firms are already sporting significant investment. Hugging Face was valued at $2 billion after raising money earlier this year from investors including Lux Capital and Sequoia; and OpenAI, the most prominent startup in the field, has received over $1 billion in funding from Microsoft and Khosla Ventures. Meanwhile, Stability AI, the maker of Stable Diffusion, is in talks to raise venture funding at a valuation of as much as $1 billion, according to Forbes. A representative for Stability AI declined to comment. Cloud providers like Amazon, Microsoft and Google could also benefit because generative AI can be very computationally intensive. Meta and Google have hired some of the most prominent talent in the field in hopes that advances might be able to be integrated into company products. In September, Meta announced an AI program called "Make-A-Video" that takes the technology one step farther by generating videos, not just images. "This is pretty amazing progress," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post on his Facebook page. "It's much harder to generate video than photos because beyond correctly generating each pixel, the system also has to predict how they'll change over time." On Wednesday, Google matched Meta and announced and released code for a program called Phenaki that also does text to video, and can generate minutes of footage. The boom could also bolster chipmakers like Nvidia , AMD and Intel , which make the kind of advanced graphics processors that are ideal for training and deploying AI models. At a conference last week, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang highlighted generative AI as a key use for the company's newest chips, saying these kind of programs could soon "revolutionize communications." Profitable end uses for Generative AI are currently rare. A lot of today's excitement revolves around free or low-cost experimentation. For example, some writers have been experimented with using image generators to make images for articles. One example of Nvidia's work is the use of a model to generate new 3D images of people, animals, vehicles or furniture that can populate a virtual game world.

Ethical issues

Prompt: "A cat sitting on the moon, in the style of picasso, detailed" Screenshot/Craiyon