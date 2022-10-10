Big decline in warehouse shipments is latest sign of the consumer pullback

A big decline in warehouse orders leaving storage and heading to retailers is another signal of the pullback in consumer demand.

According to the latest data from WarehouseQuote, outbound orders from customers shipping to retailers is down by one-third (-33%) year over year.

Jordan Brunk, CMO of WarehouseQuote, said with fewer products being moved out of warehouses to go into stores there will be less warehouse space available for incoming orders.

Year over year the West Coast has seen higher pricing for third-party logistics warehousing, but more recently (Q3 vs. Q2 2022), pricing has decreased, Brunk said, while the East Coast continues to see a rapid increase in pricing as more overseas trade is routed for East Coast ports to avoid West Coast port labor issues.