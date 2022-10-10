Jim Cramer goes over the best and worst Q3 performers on the Dow

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday named the biggest losers and winners on the Dow Jones Industrial Average during the third quarter.

"Anything economically sensitive has been crushed and even high-dividend yields are no protection when the Fed is on the warpath," he said.

Here are the winners:

Winners

Walmart Apple Home Depot Disney Chevron

Stocks have declined dramatically this year due to persistent inflation, the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Covid-19 lockdowns. The market has remained volatile as Wall Street worries about a potential recession.

As for the losers, Cramer noted that many of them have high dividends.

"In a Fed-mandated bear market like this one … dividends, well, they offer you no protection whatsoever," he said, adding that high-yielding stocks can be even more dangerous than lower yielders, because a high yield is a sign the company might need to cut the payout.

Here are the losers:

Losers

Intel Verizon Nike Walgreens IBM

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Apple and Disney.