Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Kraft, Robinhood, Ford, Alphabet, Chipotle & more

Michael Bloom
Merck upgraded by Guggenheim on growth in key products, positive outlook for trials
Alex Harring38 min ago
Goldman starts Etsy with a buy rating, sees it as more resilient than other retailers in a recession
Alex Harringan hour ago
Ford, General Motors downgraded by UBS, which sees 'rapidly deteriorating' consumer demand
Alex Harring37 min ago
