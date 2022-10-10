Pro Picks: Watch all of Monday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. It was a tough start to the week as the Nasdaq 100 and Nasdaq Composite both dropped to their lowest levels since mid-2020 . The pros discussed semiconductor stocks after the Biden administration released a plan to restrict China from certain semiconductor chips that are made with U.S. equipment . NVIDIA hit a new 52-week low on Monday and closed down more than 3% even though it says the new restriction will not have an effect on its business. Jim Cramer referenced Procter & Gamble , as Goldman Sachs downgraded the Ivory soap maker to neutral from buy . Evercore ISI's Mark Mahaney emphasized his support for Amazon , which is also one of JPMorgan's top picks and Jefferies said it sees potential in the e-commerce leader. Nvidia, Procter & Gamble, and Amazon are all currently held in Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio. Other stocks mentioned included Block and HP Inc .