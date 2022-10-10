The best-performing global stocks last week include a medtech firm that soared over 25%

Global stocks rose last week, snapping previous weekly losses as Wall Street wrapped up a rollercoaster week. The MSCI World index gained 1.67% for the whole week, as U.S. stocks struggled to stay in positive territory. The first half of last week brought a relief rally that pushed the S & P 500 up more than 5% in its largest two-day gain since 2020. But jobs data that economists say will keep the Federal Reserve on a rate-hiking path rattled investors, diluting wins later in the week. Still, the S & P 500 was up 1.5% from where it started the week. These are the 10 top stocks in the MSCI World index that saw gains of more than 10% last week, as of the close on Oct. 7. The top performer was U.S. medical device company Dexcom , which surged 26.8%. Shares of this manufacturer of glucose monitoring devices are down around 21% year-to-date. But the stock jumped after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services updated a local coverage determination related to such devices. The move could boost the bottom line for Dexcom, a key player in the continuous glucose monitoring space. As many as 66.7% of analysts who cover Dexcom gave it a "buy" rating, according to FactSet. A slew of energy names was also among the top gainers, as a major production cut by OPEC+ boosted oil prices. APA Corp , Cenovus Energy and Halliburton all jumped more than 20% last week. In non-U.S. names, Japanese conglomerate SoftBank soared 12.3%. Media reports had cited sources who said the firm laid off 30% of employees at its flagship Vision Funds. — CNBC's Fred Imbert, Alex Harring contributed to this report.