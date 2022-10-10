CNBC Investing Club

We're adding to a recession-resistant stock but saying wait on some troubled tech

thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on August 5, 2022 at Wall Street in New York City.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

More In Trade Alerts

We're putting cash to work in Friday's market decline, adding to one of our defensive stocks
CNBC Investing ClubWe're putting cash to work in Friday's market decline, adding to one of our defensive stocks
Jeff Marks
We're trimming one of our oil stocks that's up again after the big OPEC+ production cut
CNBC Investing ClubWe're trimming one of our oil stocks that's up again after the big OPEC+ production cut
Jeff Marks
We're making another sale into this week's market rally and booking a 50% profit
CNBC Investing ClubWe're making another sale into this week's market rally and booking a 50% profit
Jeff Marks
Read More