CNBC Investing Club

What Cramer is watching Monday — tons of Wall Street downgrades, including Ford and Big Tech

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
Traders on the floor of the NYSE, Oct. 7, 2022.
Source: NYSE

What I am looking at Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

  • Wall Street littered with downgrades of key names, though stocks futures were higher in the premarket. All about questions over whether we get stagflation — stagnant economic growth with high inflation. Two key inflation reports this week: producer prices on Wednesday and consumer prices on Thursday. Bank earnings kick off quarterly reporting season this coming Friday, including Club holdings Wells Fargo (WFC) and Morgan Stanley (MS). As of last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq turn in three straight days of losses but still turn in their first positive weeks in four.

