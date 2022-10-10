Yield on U.S. Treasury notes rises as global markets retreat following U.S. jobs data

The yield on Treasury notes inched higher on Monday while global stock markets and U.S. futures fell as investors considered the impact last week's jobs data could have on Federal Reserve policy.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury was at 3.8476% at around 4:30 a.m. ET, up by less than a basis point after experiencing a volatile few days last week. The yield on the policy sensitive 2-year Treasury note was at 4.3120%, having also gained less than a basis point.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.