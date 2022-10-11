CNBC Investing Club

Analyst says buy Constellation Brands, makes a bullish case we can agree on

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Corona Extra beers arranged in the Brooklyn Borough of New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.
Gabby Jones | Bloomberg | Getty Images

More In Analysis

3 takeaways from our daily meeting: Defensive stocks, trimming semis, Meta downgrade
CNBC Investing Club3 takeaways from our daily meeting: Defensive stocks, trimming semis, Meta downgrade
Krystal Huran hour ago
Here's why UBS's downgrade of Ford is misguided — and late
CNBC Investing ClubHere's why UBS's downgrade of Ford is misguided — and late
Kevin Stankiewicz
3 takeaways from our daily meeting: Portfolio diversification, waiting on inflation data, Ford downgrade
CNBC Investing Club3 takeaways from our daily meeting: Portfolio diversification, waiting on inflation data, Ford downgrade
Krystal Hur
Read More