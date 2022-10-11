China rushes to control new Covid cases across the country

Workers in Shanghai's Changning district put up fencing on Oct. 7, 2022, around a neighborhood lockdown after reports of new Covid cases.

BEIJING — New Covid cases are spiking across mainland China, prompting many local authorities to tighten controls on movement.

About 4.8% of China's gross domestic product was negatively affected by Covid controls as of Monday, according to a model from Nomura. That's up from 4.3% a week ago.

Three of Shanghai's downtown districts on Monday ordered entertainment venues such as internet cafes to close temporarily, according to official announcements.

On Tuesday, many schools in the central Chinese city of Xi'an cancelled in-person classes for most students, according to a local news outlet. A hashtag about the sudden closures was one of the top-trending items on Weibo, China's Twitter-like social media platform.

Xi'an‘s education department did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

The measures follow a week-long National Day holiday that ended Friday, during which "China's overall Covid situation appears to have deteriorated materially," Nomura's chief China Economist Ting Lu and a team said in a note Monday.