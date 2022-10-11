CNBC Pro

History says doing nothing and avoiding rush to cash will eventually boost returns

thumbnail
Bob Pisani@BobPisani
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
Watch CNBC's full interview with JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon on recession, market turmoil, Twitter and more
watch now
VIDEO20:08
CNBC ProWatch CNBC's full interview with JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon on recession, market turmoil, Twitter and more
Is it time to buy gold? Wall Street pros weigh in as prices fall
CNBC ProIs it time to buy gold? Wall Street pros weigh in as prices fall
Zavier Ong
China's tech stocks are tumbling, but short sellers have a different sector in their sights
CNBC ProChina's tech stocks are tumbling, but short sellers have a different sector in their sights
Ganesh Rao
Read More