Lyft president still thinks driverless cars will dominate ride-share. He just won't say when

Confetti falls as Lyft CEO Logan Green (C) and President John Zimmer (LEFT C) ring the Nasdaq opening bell celebrating the company's initial public offering (IPO) on March 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The ride hailing app company's shares were initially priced at $72.

DETROIT — In 2016, Lyft co-founder John Zimmer predicted most of the company's rides would be self-driving within five years, a transformation that would largely eliminate the need for costly drivers.

Today, the ride-hailing company is still nowhere near that milestone, and Zimmer, Lyft's president, isn't saying when he thinks it might come to pass. But he still believes self-driving vehicles remain a critical part of Lyft's future.

"I really think in the next two to three years that kind of actual no driver, driverless vehicle will be something you can order pretty easily on the Lyft platform," he told CNBC last week in Detroit.

Zimmer, acknowledging that he already got it wrong once, declined to speculate on when a majority of Lyft rides would be offered without a driver.

Along with companies including Uber, Tesla and General Motors, Lyft has come to realize that taking the driver out of driving could take years, if not decades.

Since its initial public offering in March 2019, Lyft has sold its internal autonomous vehicle development to a subsidiary of Toyota Motor and has only recently started offering self-driving rides in three U.S. cities with autonomous vehicles made by its partners. And even those vehicles still include backup safety drivers.

Zimmer, 38, said autonomous vehicles, or AVs, will be used in tandem with traditional drivers for the foreseeable future, which is why he is convinced the company is well positioned to grow in both areas.

"I'm extremely confident that autonomous vehicles will roll out on existing ride-share or transportation networks," he said. "I think we will be quite important to the AV transition."