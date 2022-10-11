CNBC Pro

This ETF's focus on total return has made it a rare winner over the past year. Here's how it works

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Analysis

Where stocks are finding some support ahead of Thursday’s inflation report
CNBC ProWhere stocks are finding some support ahead of Thursday’s inflation report
Michael Santoli2 hours ago
The charts of Tesla, Ark and bitcoin are all flashing the same big warning for investors
CNBC ProThe charts of Tesla, Ark and bitcoin are all flashing the same big warning for investors
Patti Domm2 hours ago
How a return to a '5% world' could break the market, Bank of America says
CNBC ProHow a return to a '5% world' could break the market, Bank of America says
Jeff Cox3 hours ago
Read More