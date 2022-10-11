CNBC Pro

Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls: Meta, Apple, Walmart, Netflix, Coca-Cola, Roblox & more

Michael Bloom
Atlantic Equities downgrades Meta on concerns of shrinking revenue growth, rising costs
Alex Harringan hour ago
Morgan Stanley downgrades pandemic darling Zoom Video as headwinds pile up
Alex Harring2 hours ago
Buy Warner Music Group as it will fare better than other streamers during a recession, Goldman says
Alex Harring3 hours ago
