What Cramer is watching Tuesday — chip troubles, Apple estimate raises, Disney price target cut

Taiwan is home to more than 90% of the manufacturing capacity for the world's most advanced semiconductors, according to a 2021 Boston Consulting Group report. Pictured here is a TSMC building in Taiwan on April 8, 2022.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
What I am looking at Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022
- It's Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) and Samsung's turn to fall apart as Chinese semiconductor ban deepens. Fin de siècle (end of an era). But Morgan Stanley says TSMC is a "catalyst buy" ahead of Thursday's analyst meeting.
- Will Micron Technology (MU) be the leader in the semis downward and all others follow? Sure seems that way. Weakness in the sector dragged the Nasdaq down to a two-year low.
- Our Club chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Nvidia (NVDA), Marvell Technology (MRVL) and Qualcomm (QCOM) were hit Monday and are largely under pressure in the premarket. The Club reduced exposure to the sector Monday, trimming QCOM.
- Gartner says worldwide personal computer shipments down 19.5% in the third quarter over last year. PC market experiences steepest declines in two decades. Hurting chipmakers. PC-makers HP Inc. (HPQ) down nearly 28% in Q3; Dell (DELL) down 21%; and Club holding Apple (AAPL) down 15.6%. "Historic slowdown," says Gartner. Back to school bad. Business side geopolitical and economic uncertainties.