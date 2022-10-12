Biden designates Camp Hale in Colorado as his first national monument

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he departs for Puerto Rico from the White House in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2022.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday designated a World War II-era military site in Colorado as a national monument, a move that will protect the historic region's rare wildlife and plants from development.

Camp Hale is best known as the location used by soldiers of the U.S. 10th Mountain Division to train for alpine warfare in the 1940s, according to a White House fact sheet. The Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument will protect more than 50,000 acres that provide critical habitat for wildlife such as elk, lynxes and songbirds.

"This action will honor our nation's veterans, Indigenous people, and their legacy by protecting this Colorado landscape, while supporting jobs and America's outdoor recreation economy," the White House said in a fact sheet. "The president is building on a series of steps the administration has taken to protect some of America's most cherished lands and waters."

In addition to creating the new national monument, the administration also announced a proposed mineral withdrawal for Colorado's Thompson Divide, a large region of mountains, lakes and forests. The withdrawal, which local officials and environmental groups have urged for more than a decade, would protect over 200,000 acres from potential new mining or oil and gas drilling.

The Interior Department and the Forest Service will seek public comment and conduct an environmental analysis on the impacts of stopping energy development in the Thompson Divide for two decades, the White House said.