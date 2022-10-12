Consumer inflation expected to have run hot in September, boosted by rent

Stoked by rising rent costs, consumer inflation is expected to have remained hot in September but slightly lower than August's pace.

The closely-watched consumer price index is released Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. ET, and is a critical inflation report ahead of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision in early November. The Fed is widely expected to take another swing at curbing inflation, with a three-quarter point rate hike on Nov. 2.

Economists expect the consumer price index rose 0.3% in September, up from 0.1% in August, according to Dow Jones. That would mean inflation was running at an annual pace of 8.1%, down from 8.3%.

Excluding food and energy, CPI is expected to have risen 0.4%, down from 0.6% in August. But the annual rate of 6.5% core inflation is expected to be higher than the 6.3% seen in August, due to base effects.

"The core inflation is going to be higher so it's still an inflation that hasn't peaked yet in many ways. There's still more risks of supply side shocks," said Diane Swonk, KPMG chief economist.

She added that energy costs are expected to decline again but could rise later on, after OPEC+ said it would trim crude oil production by 2 million barrels a day. In coming months, she also expects to see some impact from Hurricane Ian.

By November and December, prices in some categories could be affected by the hurricane as Floridians replace cars and repair or rebuild homes ravaged by Ian in its trek across the southeast. That could drive up building materials costs, new and used car prices, and the cost of everything from appliances to home furnishings.

Bank of America expects core goods were up by 0.2% in September, down from the 0.5% gain in August. Services are expected to rise by 0.5%, driven by shelter costs, which are 40% of CPI. Bank of America economists expect food prices to be up 0.7%, slightly slower than the 0.8% gain in August. After falling 5% in August, energy costs are expected to decline by another 3.5%.

Economists expect that services inflation continued to run hot in September, due to rising wages and labor shortages. Prices are expected to have been higher for rents and all shelter, including hotels. Education costs are expected to have risen as schools and daycare reopened, and medical services costs were also seen moving higher. Airfares and car insurance were also expected to rise, but used car prices are mostly expected to decline.

"Every month core goods doesn't come down is a sign demand is outstripping supply," said Michael Gapen, chief U.S. economist at Bank of America. "It means the Fed has to dampen demand more than it may want to."

Goldman Sachs economists expect rent inflation to remain high in September, running at 0.7% month-over-month. That level is consistent with the three-month trend.

While the trend in shelter costs in CPI has been moving higher, it is lagging the actual rental market. The Goldman economists see the potential for a slowdown in housing-related inflation.

"Asking rents on new leases have slowed sharply, and the surge in multifamily construction combined with notable softening in rental demand points to further deceleration," wrote the economists. "We expect shelter inflation to slow to a 0.4-0.5% monthly pace by year-end and peak at around 7% year-over-year early next year."