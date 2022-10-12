Crypto prices are higher ahead of key inflation data, bitcoin holds at $19,000

Ether has hugely outperformed bitcoin since both cryptocurrencies formed a bottom in June 2022. Ether's superior gains have come as investors anticipate a major upgrade to the ethereum blockchain called "the merge."

Cryptocurrencies were slightly higher on Wednesday after investors shrugged off a higher-than-expected inflation report in anticipation of another key inflation indicator due to come out on Thursday.

The price of bitcoin edged higher by about 0.4% and was trading at $19,072.00, while ether rose 0.6% to $1,290.73.

The September producer price index, a gauge of final-demand wholesale prices, came in higher than expected, suggesting to investors that the Federal Reserve is likely to continue aggressively hiking rates until inflation comes down.