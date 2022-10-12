European markets head for lower open as investors look ahead to U.S. inflation data

European markets are heading for a lower open on Wednesday, with global growth concerns dominating sentiment and investors looking ahead to Thursday's inflation data out of the U.S.

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecast for next year to 2.7%. The prediction is 0.2 percentage points lower than its July forecast, and suggests that 2023 will feel like a recession for millions around the world.

European markets closed lower on Tuesday. All major bourses and the majority of sectors ended the trading session in the red. The region's markets have suffered consecutive losing days as volatility continues to rattle sentiment.

The Bank of England intervened again to restore order to U.K. markets on Tuesday, with volatility in long-dated government bonds posing what it called a "material risk to U.K. financial stability."