Gordon Haskett upgrades Lyft to a buy, says shares can more than double from here

Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: AMC, Apple, Boeing, Amazon, Lyft, BJ's & more
Michael Bloom37 min ago
JPMorgan upgrades Dutch Bros. to overweight, says shares look attractive given 2022 pullback
Samantha Subinan hour ago
Credit Suisse says sell Boeing, citing bleak sales outlook in China
Samantha Subin2 hours ago
