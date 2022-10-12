Microsoft unveils three new Surface computers: laptop, tablet and PC

Microsoft on Wednesday unveiled three Surface computers, as the company celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Surface tablet.

At an event in New York, Microsoft introduced the Surface Laptop 5, the Surface Pro 9 convertible tablet and the Surface Studio 2+ all-in one PC.

The Surface Pro 9 and the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 5 start at $1,000, while the Surface Studio 2+ starts at $4,300. All three ship with Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system, which hit the market last year.

All new Surface models will be available in select markets beginning Oct. 25, and in additional markets in the coming months, Microsoft said.

Here are the main features of the new devices.