RBC's Lori Calvasina cuts 2023 earnings forecast, cites weak GDP through next year

RBC Capital Markets' Lori Calvasina is cutting her forecast for markets at the start of what many investors expect will be a rough third-quarter earnings season. The head of U.S. equity strategy said she trimmed her 2022 S & P 500 earnings per share forecast to $216, down from $218. Her 2023 EPS outlook fell to $208 from $212, as she cited weak GDP through next year. Calvasina's year-end 2022 S & P 500 forecast dropped to 3,800, down from 4,200. The strategist set a new, 2023 preliminary target of 4,100. The strategist expects that stocks will continue to bounce around over the next several months — with moves proving most "acute" in the fourth quarter and the early part of next year — as markets struggle to recover from rising inflation, and downside earnings revisions that "don't seem deep enough just yet." Still, after those choppy moves, Calvasina expects there will be a "modest recovery" next year, similar to how markets performed during and after the bursting of the tech bubble and the Great Financial Crisis. "After the S & P 500 made an initial bottom in both of those crises and rallied back, the stock market then moved sharply lower, bounced around, and essentially made a triple bottom before a true recovery took hold," Calvasina wrote. "With the S & P 500 attempting to display some resilience not too far below the June-2022 lows in September and October, it's starting to feel like the post-pandemic normalization will be similar and it's worth noting that the stock market is trading in 2022 very similarly to how it traded back in 2002," she continued. Meanwhile, the strategist said that a new period of small cap leadership could be ahead for investors should they outperform large caps in the third quarter reporting period, as they did when second quarter earnings were reported. —CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.