Bitcoin falls below $19,000 after latest U.S. inflation report

Cryptocurrency prices dropped Thursday to new October lows after key U.S. inflation data came in hotter than expected.

The price of bitcoin fell 4% to $18,388.00, and ether slid 6% to $1,216, according to Coin Metrics.

Cryptocurrencies have been trading mostly sideways since the end of August, with bitcoin hovering within $19,000. That's been a key level to watch for analysts, who say a break below it could lead to new lows below those hit in June, when bitcoin fell below $17,800 and ether fell under $900.

Prices dropped Thursday after the consumer price index for the month of September showed a slightly larger-than-expected increase in inflation despite the aggressive rate hikes the Federal Reserve has brought into play to combat the price increases.