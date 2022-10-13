British pound jumps on reports UK government may reverse parts of its tax-cutting proposals

In this photo illustration, the British pound is seen displayed.

LONDON — Sterling jumped against the U.S. dollar on Thursday following multiple reports that the British government is in talks to scrap parts of its unfunded package of tax cuts.

The British pound traded 1.5% higher at $1.1269 during afternoon deals in London.

Sterling turned positive for the session in mid-morning trade, before extending gains on reports Prime Minister Liz Truss could be poised to make changes to the government's fiscal plan announced last month.

The U.K. Treasury was not immediately available to comment when contacted by CNBC.