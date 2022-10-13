Cramer's lightning round: You are fighting the Fed with Discover Financial

Loading chart...

Discover Financial Services : "You are fighting the Fed with DFS. You are in the Fed's crosshairs, man. No place to be."

DuPont De Nemours Inc : "I actually like Corteva . ... I think the ag group is ready to roll again, as in bull market mode."

Royalty Pharma PLC : "I like it, and I'm going to stick with it. It's not big, but it's not bad."

Tellurian Inc : "It's at $2, and stocks stop at $0. They don't go to minus $2. So, I'm okay with Tellurian."

Zoetis Inc : "I think the stock is now undervalued. ... It's a buy."

Antero Midstream Corp : "I think Antero is terrific."

