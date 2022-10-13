CNBC Investing Club

How to tell if a company's business is in trouble, or just its stock

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting on January 29, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Samuel Corum | Getty

Broken stock, or broken company?

That's the question that every investor needs to be asking themselves following Thursday's consumer price index, which showed a steeper rise in inflation than expected and triggered yet more market volatility. The news essentially ensured the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by another 75 basis points next month, while doubling the odds of an additional rise in December.  

More In Education

How to analyze an earnings report — Part 5: AMC case study
CNBC Investing ClubHow to analyze an earnings report — Part 5: AMC case study
Zev Fima
How to analyze an earnings report — Part 4: The ratios
CNBC Investing ClubHow to analyze an earnings report — Part 4: The ratios
Zev Fima
How to analyze an earnings report — Part 3: Cash flow analysis
CNBC Investing ClubHow to analyze an earnings report — Part 3: Cash flow analysis
Zev Fima
Read More