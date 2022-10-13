The yen may be weak, but Japan's tourism isn't expected to get a 'bona fide' rebound without Chinese visitors

After more than two years of strict Covid-19 border controls, Japan reinstated visa-free travel to 68 countries on Tuesday.

The Japanese yen' s slump against the U.S. dollar has sparked some worry in Japan, but that could encourage more travelers to visit the country again, according to analysts — though they say a significant rebound in the tourism sector won't happen without the return of Chinese tourists.

After more than two years of strict Covid border controls, Japan reinstated visa-free travel to 68 countries on Tuesday.

Package tours are no longer necessary, the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) reported.

The daily entry limit of 50,000 people and the on-arrival PCR test at the airport have been scrapped. However, it is still mandatory for travelers from all countries and regions to submit a negative Covid test certificate or proof of vaccination, JNTO said.

With the easing of restrictions and the depreciating yen, tourism to the country will return quickly — especially from Asia, said Jesper Koll, director of financial services firm Monex Group told CNBC.

Koll said that although travelers from Europe and the U.S. are important in aiding Japan's tourism recovery, "the bulk of the enthusiasm and the bulk of travel" still come from countries like Singapore, the Philippines and Thailand.

"The cheapness of the yen obviously increases the probability of tourism contributing greatly to the economy," Koll said. "As the restrictions get rolled back further, and the capacity of inbound flights open up, I expect that we will see inbound spending and inbound tourism accelerate very, very quickly."