New York AG asks judge to bar Trump from moving assets to new company he formed amid fraud lawsuit

The New York Attorney General's Office on Thursday asked a judge to bar former President Donald Trump from moving his businesses to a new holding company he formed amid a pending civil lawsuit accusing him, three of his children, and the Trump Organization of widespread fraud.

That request is spurred by concerns that the AG's office would have difficulty getting Trump to pay a fine, if he loses the suit, as a result of his assets being held by a company that is not named as a defendant in the case.

On Sept. 21, the same day that Attorney General Letitia James sued Trump and the other defendants, her office saw that the Trump Organization had registered with New York's secretary of state a new company, called "Trump Organization II LLC." That new firm is incorporated in Delaware.

James, who on Thursday accused Trump and the Trump Organization of engaging in an "ongoing fraudulent scheme," wants Trump blocked from moving the Trump Organization of moving any materials assets to another entity without a judge's approval.

"Beyond just the continuation of its prior fraud, the Trump Organization now appears to be

taking steps to restructure its business to avoid existing responsibilities under New York law," James' lawyers wrote in a filing in Manhattan Supreme Court.

James in that filing also asked Judge Arthur Engoron to order Trump not to use a new statement of his business' financial conditions in dealings with lenders and insurers — either to satisfy existing obligations or to obtain new loans or insurance coverage — without adequately disclosing the assumptions and methods used to calculate the valuations of assets.

James is concerned that Trump's latest statement of financial condition, which includes claims of valuations for a range of real estate, would rely on the same process used to generate the prior financial statements that she has alleged are fraudulent.

The attorney general in the new court filing also is seeking the appointment of an independent monitor who would oversee the submission by Trump of financial statements to any accounting firm, as well as their disclosure to lenders and insurers.

"There is every reason to believe that the Defendants will continue to engage in similar fraudulent conduct right up to trial unless checked by order of this Court," James' office said in the filing.

And James asked Engoron for permission to serve her lawsuit electronically on Trump and his son Eric Trump, noting that both of them and their lawyers have refused for weeks to accept service of the complaint.