Shares of Albertsons jump on report of potential merger with grocery giant Kroger

Customers leave an Albertsons grocery store with their purchases in Burbank, California, July 17, 2012.

Shares of Albertsons jumped and were briefly halted on Thursday morning, after a report that the grocery chain is discussing a potential merger with grocery giant Kroger.

Shares of Albertsons rose about 8% in early trading. Shares of Kroger were roughly flat.

Bloomberg reported early Thursday that the companies may agree to a merger as soon as this week. It cited people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified since they were discussing confidential information.

The people said no final decisions had been made and that talks could still be pushed back or fall apart, Bloomberg reported.

The two companies could not be immediately reached by CNBC for comment.

Kroger is the largest supermarket operator in the country. It is made up of more than a dozen banners, including Fred Meyer, Ralphs, King Soopers, Harris Teeter and its namesake brand. It trails behind Walmart, which is the top grocer in the U.S. by revenue.

