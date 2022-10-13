Treasury yields climb ahead of inflation data

The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury was up by 3 basis points to 4.3184% at around 4:30 a.m. ET, nearing the 15-year highs it reached last month. The benchmark 10-year Treasury rose to 3.9230% after gaining 2 basis points, closing in on the 4% mark for the second time in recent weeks.

Treasury yields rose on Thursday as markets braced themselves for the release of September's consumer price index data, while still digesting the hotter-than-predicted producer price index report.

Traders are anticipating the release of consumer price index inflation figures for September, which will give them insights into whether the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes are indeed slowing down inflation as intended.

According to Dow Jones estimates, economists expect that the CPI increased by 0.3% in September. This would reflect a slowdown of the annual pace of inflation to 8.1% from 8.3%.

Markets will also be looking at the data for hints about future Federal Reserve policy, as some investors fear rates are being hiked too quickly and the central bank is dragging the U.S. economy into a recession.

Fed speakers have struck a hawkish tone ahead of their next meeting on Nov. 1 and 2 and have said they are not satisfied with recent inflation figures. Analysts are therefore broadly expecting another 75 basis point hike to be implemented next month.

Traders are still digesting Wednesday's stronger-than-expected producer price index inflation reading. Headline PPI, which reflects the wholesale price of goods, increased by 0.4%, rather than the 0.2% predicted by Dow Jones' economists survey.