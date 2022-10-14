China's consumer prices jump by the most in more than two years

China's consumer price index increased by 2.8% in September from a year ago as prices of food, especially pork, rose.

BEIJING — China's consumer prices rose in September at their fastest pace in more than two years as pork prices climbed, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday.

The consumer price index increased by 2.8% last month from a year ago, matching expectations from a Reuters poll.

That marked the fastest pace since a 3.3% year-on-year increase in April 2020, according to Wind Information.

Much of the gains came from a continued pickup in pork prices, which rose by 36% year-on-year for their biggest rise since August 2020, Wind data showed. Pork, a food staple in China, has a significant weighting in the country's official consumer price index.

However, other indicators pointed to subdued consumer demand.

Excluding food and energy, so-called core CPI rose by only 0.6% from a year ago — the slowest pace since March 2021, according to Wind.