Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET
Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: I'm sticking by Intuitive Surgical

Krystal Hur@kryshur
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Loading chart...

Intuitive Surgical Inc: "People don't like that group right now. I'm going to stick by it, though."

Loading chart...

Qualcomm Inc: "It was painful to do, but I had to cut it back [for the Charitable Trust.]"

Loading chart...

Cisco Systems Inc: "I'm going to hold onto it for the Charitable Trust."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Qualcomm and Cisco.

Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com