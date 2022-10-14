CNBC Investing Club

Even as inflation bites, consumers are still turning to Amazon

Paulina Likos
An Amazon Prime truck is pictured as it crosses the George Washington Bridge on Interstate Route 95 during Amazon's two-day "Prime Early Access Sale" shopping event for Amazon members in New York, October 11, 2022.
Mike Segar | Reuters

A spate of fresh data this week showed consumers are feeling the sting from high inflation. While that likely means more pain for retail stocks, new Wall Street research suggests club holding Amazon (AMZN) is consumers' most preferred online shopping platform, buttressing the Club's long-term belief in the e-commerce giant.

