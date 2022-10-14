Kroger agrees to buy rival grocery company Albertsons for $24.6 billion

In this article ACI

Albertsons and Kroger supermarkets

Rival grocers Kroger and Albertsons on Friday announced plans to team up. The companies said Kroger agreed to buy Albertsons for $34.10 a share in a deal valued at $24.6 billion. Albertsons shares had closed Thursday at $28.63. Kroger is the second largest grocer by market share in the United States, behind Walmart , and Albertsons is fourth, after Costco . Together, Kroger and Albertsons would be a closer second to Walmart. Both companies' boards unanimously approved the agreement, which will need regulatory approval. The tie-up comes during a challenging time in the grocery industry. Supermarkets have raced to keep up as shoppers embrace new ways of restocking the fridge. Companies have had to invest in automation, employee training and more as consumers bounce between browsing store aisles, ordering home deliveries and using curbside pickup. Grocers have also been hit hard by inflation. Food prices have jumped 11.2% from a year ago, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Companies have had weigh when to pass on higher costs to customers and when to absorb them to stay competitive.

Kroger and Albertsons by the numbers KROGER 2,800 stores in 35 states

420,000 employees

25 banners, including Fred Meyer, Ralphs, King Soopers and namesake stores

$33.3 billion market capitalization ALBERTSONS 2,200 stores in 34 states and Washington, D.C.

290,000 employees

22 banners, including Safeway, Acme, Tom Thumb and namesake stores

$15.2 billion market capitalization Source: Company websites, Factset