British government performs major U-turn on tax cuts. But markets are far from convinced

British Prime Minister Liz Truss attends a news conference in London, Britain, October 14, 2022.

LONDON — A major reshuffle and the scrapping of a key tax-cutting pledge by U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday wasn't enough to placate markets with the pound and government bonds continuing to sell off. At a hastily-arranged news conference, Truss reversed plans to scrap an increase in U.K. corporation tax — the second backtrack on her controversial "mini-budget" which has roiled markets since it was announced on Sept. 23. Hours before Friday's announcement, Truss sacked her finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, and replaced him with Jeremy Hunt, making Kwarteng the second shortest-serving chancellor on record. U.K. government bonds — known as gilts — rallied sharply ahead of Truss' news conference. The long-dated 30-year yield briefly touched 4.261% during morning trade. Yields move inversely to prices. But they gave back gains after the conference, with the 30-year yield returning to around 4.819% by around 5 p.m. U.K. time. Sterling whipsawed during a volatile session and fell around 1.1% against the dollar after Truss' speech, trading at around $1.1205.

It seems that Truss's speech did little to reassure markets, or to convince analysts that Britain's financial storm has passed. Rather than settling the waters, Truss's U-turn on tax decisions will leave investors cautious of future political upheaval, according to Mike Owens, a U.K. sales trader at Saxo. "This historic U-turn could bring some joy to the market, though act as a warning and increase uncertainty over further short-term change of hearts, which will continue to see the economy travel down Liz Truss' political helter skelter," Owens said in an analysis note. The announcements Friday may have come too late, suggested Ben Laidler from investment company eToro. "There is a feeling that the horse may have bolted," Laidler said in a note released just before Truss's statement. "The costs of the mini-budget horror show have already been high and it's not clear that the expected corporation tax U-turn will sustainably calm markets," he said.

