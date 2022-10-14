Oil protesters arrested after throwing tomato soup at Van Gogh painting

Activists of "Just Stop Oil" glue their hands to the wall after throwing soup at a van Gogh's painting "Sunflowers" at the National Gallery in London, Britain October 14, 2022.

LONDON — Two activists from campaign group Just Stop Oil were arrested Friday after throwing tomato soup on Vincent Van Gogh's famous "Sunflowers" painting, which hangs in the National Gallery in London.

The protesters then glued themselves to the wall next to the painting.

"What is worth more, art or life? Is it worth more than food? Worth more than justice? Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting or the protection of our planet and people? The cost of living crisis is part of the cost of oil crisis, fuel is unaffordable to millions of cold, hungry families. They can't even afford to heat a tin of soup," one activist said, as video footage of the events shows.

According to the London Metropolitan Police, specialists removed the two women from the wall and they have been taken into custody after being arrested for "criminal damage and aggravated trespass."