Treasury yields fall as markets digest hotter-than-expected inflation data

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday as markets digested Thursday's higher-than-expected consumer price index reading and kept a close eye on the U.K. economy as the Bank of England's emergency bond-buying program is due to end.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was at 3.9197%, down by 3 basis points at around 4:40 a.m. ET. It had briefly surpassed the 4% mark on Thursday following the release of the inflation report.

The 2-year Treasury yield was down by 1 point to 4.4325%, after having risen to levels last seen in August 2007 on Thursday.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.