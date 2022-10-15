Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly outraises GOP opponent Blake Masters going into final weeks of midterm campaign

Democratic U.S. Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, running for re-election to the U.S. Senate in the 2022 U.S. midterm elections, appears in an undated handout photo obtained by Reuters on October 5, 2022.

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly outraised his opponent, Republican Blake Masters, in the third quarter, according to Federal Election Commission Records.

Kelly's campaign went into October, weeks before the midterm elections, with almost six times the amount of cash on hand.

Kelly's campaign raised just over $21 million from July 14 until Sept. 30. Masters, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, brought in over $4.7 million over that same time period.

Kelly's campaign went into October with over $13 million on hand while Masters had just above $2.8 million in his war chest. One of Masters' top individual donations was a $4,950 contribution from the National Rifle Association. Masters, a wealthy businessman, contributed over $570,000 last quarter to his own campaign.

Election Day is Nov. 8.

The race was once seen as a strong pickup opportunity for Republicans in the battle for control of the Senate, but Kelly has been ahead in many of the most recent polls. A RealClearPolitics polling average has Kelly ahead by 4.5 points. The Cook Political Report marks the race as "lean Democrat."