Apple reportedly set to launch new iPad Pro tablets in coming days

Apple is set to announce a new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro in the coming days, according to Bloomberg.

It gives Apple a chance to get even more new products on store shelves ahead of the holiday shipping season, following the fall launches of its new iPhone 14, Apple Watches and AirPods Pro. The December quarter is typically Apple's biggest. And it may help the company boost its iPad sales, which dipped 14% during Apple's last holiday quarter and 2% during the most recent quarter.

The new iPad will feature the M2 chip, which is the newest chip in the current MacBook Air laptop, the report said. The upgrade is the first to Apple's iPad Pro in a year and a half and it should offer a speed boost of 20%, according to the report. But the tablets may not offer many other new features and will reportedly look the same as current models.

Bloomberg said Apple is also working on a new entry-level tablet with a USB-C port, which can provide faster charging and quicker data transfers, but it's unclear when that will launch.

An Apple spokesperson wasn't immediately available to comment on the report.