CNBC Pro Talks: Portfolio manager Brian Arcese to discuss top stock picks, inflation hedges and more

CNBC.com staff
As investors continue to grapple with market volatility, join CNBC's Pro Talks as Tanvir Gill quizzes Foord Asset Management's Brian Arcese on his best investing strategies right now. He'll share his top stock picks, inflation hedges and what he thinks is next for markets.

Portfolio Manager Arcese joined Foord in 2014, and currently manages the Foord Global Equity fund and Foord SICAV - Foord International Fund.

Prior to joining Foord, Arcese was at Morgan Stanley and helped grow its flagship international equity fund from inception to having $3.5 billion in assets under management.

Join CNBC for the next installment of Pro Talks on Thursday, October 20 at 6:30 a.m. BST / 1:30 p.m. SGT / 1:30 a.m. ET.

